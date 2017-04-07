An oddly soothing live jellyfish cam

An oddly soothing live jellyfish cam

The folks at the Monterey Bay Aquarium have been streaming this live jellyfish tank footage since March. And its soothing music and peaceful underwater seascape make it the perfect relaxing background video.

