Agreement for development cruise

Update: 3:30PM GREATER development in the cruise industry of the entire Pacific region should come about after an agreement was signed earlier this week. The memorandum of understanding signed between the South Pacific Tourism Organisation and the South Pacific Cruise Alliance calls for greater cooperation on development in the greater Pacific Islands region.

