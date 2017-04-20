2017 Flag Day ceremony kicks off toda...

2017 Flag Day ceremony kicks off today, Monday at 9 a.m.

"Our people have always believed that through the success of our children, the future of our people and our culture will be assured." Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga The 2017 Flag Day ceremony, under the theme, "Tupulaga Mo a Taeao ", officially starts at 9a.m. today at Veteran Memorial Stadium in Tafuna, with all groups, organizations and schools that will take part in the parade to assemble around 6a.m. on the stadium's field.

Chicago, IL

