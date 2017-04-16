$16M deficit likely for FY2017 if ASG...

$16M deficit likely for FY2017 if ASG spending isn't curbed

Samoa News

If the government doesn't curb financial spending from its current trend, Lolo said ASG may end the current fiscal year 2017 with a $16 million deficit, while the financial climate remains unchanged at this time under President Donald J. Trump's administration. Speaking at last week's cabinet meeting, Lolo, who recently returned from several meetings in Washington D.C., said that the financial climate for the local government as well as throughout the world is no longer the same as before and there is a need to prepare for possibly difficult times ahead for American Samoa.

Chicago, IL

