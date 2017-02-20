These rarely seen deep-sea creatures seem from another world

An NOAA ship is exploring uncharted areas of the deep Pacific; the life they're finding is dazzling beyond imagination. From February to April 2017, the NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer is exploring the unknown and poorly known deepwater areas in American Samoa, Samoa, and the Cook Islands, paying special attention to the Rose Atoll Marine National Monument and the National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa .

