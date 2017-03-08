Texas lawmaker joins the fight to a l...

Texas lawmaker joins the fight to a let the sun set on daylight-saving timea

Monday Mar 6

So the Dripping Springs Republican decided to weigh in on the growing daylight-saving time debate in Texas - and lead the charge in the House to abolish the twice-a-year time-changing ritual. "There's 24 hours in a day and that's how many we should have," he said.

Chicago, IL

