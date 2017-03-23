Tausani Airline and DBAS disagree about initial loan proposal of $400,000

Development Bank of American Samoa has moved to recover more than $200,000 in loan proceeds to locally based start-up Tausani Airline, which was to use the loan money to purchase two aircraft from a now bankrupt Guam firm and there was nothing in Tausani's initial loan proposal for leasing the ASG 19-seat plane, says DBAS president Ruth Matagi-Fa'atili, in testimony before a Senate panel early this week. However, Tausani president Filifa'atali Michael Fuiava countered that leasing of the ASG plane was in fact part of the initial loan proposal to DBAS, which failed to distribute the rest of the $400,000 after loan documents were signed just over three years ago.

