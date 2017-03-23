Tausani Airline and DBAS disagree abo...

Tausani Airline and DBAS disagree about initial loan proposal of $400,000

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Samoa News

Development Bank of American Samoa has moved to recover more than $200,000 in loan proceeds to locally based start-up Tausani Airline, which was to use the loan money to purchase two aircraft from a now bankrupt Guam firm and there was nothing in Tausani's initial loan proposal for leasing the ASG 19-seat plane, says DBAS president Ruth Matagi-Fa'atili, in testimony before a Senate panel early this week. However, Tausani president Filifa'atali Michael Fuiava countered that leasing of the ASG plane was in fact part of the initial loan proposal to DBAS, which failed to distribute the rest of the $400,000 after loan documents were signed just over three years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Samoa News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan '17 Mila Beaujolais 13
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec '16 Alank 79
News Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta... Nov '16 tjpratt 1
News Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel... Nov '16 Solarman 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 steve 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 WeTheSheeple 1
News Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,712 • Total comments across all topics: 279,806,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC