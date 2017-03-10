Spring forward an hour Sunday morning

Spring forward an hour Sunday morning

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Vicksburg Post

At 2 a.m. Sunday, people in 48 of the 50 United States and the western time zone of Indiana will move their clocks and watches ahead one hour to mark the change to daylight saving time. Residents in Arizona and Hawaii, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and American Samoa will not follow the custom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan '17 Mila Beaujolais 13
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec '16 Alank 79
News Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta... Nov '16 tjpratt 1
News Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel... Nov '16 Solarman 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 steve 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 WeTheSheeple 1
News Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,543 • Total comments across all topics: 279,744,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC