Sea Oak yacht disappears from Pago Pago
The yacht Sea Oak, allegedly the scene of a murder in Vava'u last year, which was seized in Pago Pago, American Samoa, has been taken off the island and its whereabouts remain unknown. The Acting Attorney General 'Aminiasi Kefu said today a request was made to the United States Government to seize and return the Sea Oak yacht on November 2, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan '17
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Alank
|79
|Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta...
|Nov '16
|tjpratt
|1
|Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel...
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl...
|Oct '16
|steve
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl...
|Oct '16
|WeTheSheeple
|1
|Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC