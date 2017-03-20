Sea Oak yacht disappears from Pago Pago

The yacht Sea Oak, allegedly the scene of a murder in Vava'u last year, which was seized in Pago Pago, American Samoa, has been taken off the island and its whereabouts remain unknown. The Acting Attorney General 'Aminiasi Kefu said today a request was made to the United States Government to seize and return the Sea Oak yacht on November 2, 2016.

