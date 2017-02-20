Round-trip fare from LAX to Chengdu, ...

Round-trip fare from LAX to Chengdu, China, home of the giant panda, for $474 on Hainan

Besides this lovely setting, Chengdu, China, the capital of Sichuan province, is known for its population of giant pandas. The fare, subject to availability, is for departures Mondays-Thursday through April 24 and returns Wednesdays-Sundays.

Chicago, IL

