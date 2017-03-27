New director for Hawaii, Pacific vete...

New director for Hawaii, Pacific veterans' health care

Yesterday

A new leader will oversee health care for veterans in Hawaii after more than a year of the position being vacant. The Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday Jennifer Gutowski will be the director the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System.

Chicago, IL

