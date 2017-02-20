Mysterious 'Cosmic' Jellyfish Spotted...

Mysterious 'Cosmic' Jellyfish Spotted in Remote Ocean Depths

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Live Science

An ethereal, 'cosmic' jellyfish was spotted in some of the deepest reaches of the ocean, hovering near a previously unexplored seamount. The luminous sea creature, which may be a completely new species, was spotted by a remotely operated underwater vehicle roughly 9,800 feet below sea level in a remote region of the Pacific Ocean near American Samoa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Science.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan '17 Mila Beaujolais 13
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec '16 Alank 79
News Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta... Nov '16 tjpratt 1
News Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel... Nov '16 Solarman 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 steve 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 WeTheSheeple 1
News Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,980 • Total comments across all topics: 279,311,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC