Kauai is moving from diesel generators to renewable energy with help from Tesla

On Wednesday, Tesla and the electricity cooperative that serves the Hawaiian island of Kauai opened a 13 MW solar farm combined with a 52 MWh battery installation to help the island reduce its fossil fuel consumption by about 1.6 million gallons of diesel and petroleum per year. The batteries are intended to store Kauai's abundant solar energy resources during the day and dispatch them when necessary, often at night.

