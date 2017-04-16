Judge sides with American Samoa local...

Judge sides with American Samoa local fisherman over feds

Wednesday Mar 22

" A federal judge in Honolulu has ruled that the decision to reduce the area off-limits to large vessels along the coast of American Samoa "is invalid," clearing the way for local fishermen and their small boats to return. U.S District Court Judge Leslie E. Kobayashi also ruled that National Marine Fishery Service's change of the rule "was arbitrary and capricious."

Chicago, IL

