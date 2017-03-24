House Rejects Puerto Rico Healthcare ...

House Rejects Puerto Rico Healthcare Amendment

Yesterday

The House Rules Committee rejected an amendment that woulda Z allocate Medicaid funding to Puerto Rico at an equal level to US states.a Z Medicaid in Puerto Rico is currently funded under a 'block grant' that will run out this year. When it runs out, the island will receive a set amount of funding that is expected to cover less than one-third of Puerto Rico's Medicaid-related expenses.

