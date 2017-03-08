Gorgeous Deep Sea Footage of a Bright Pink Venus Flytrap Sea Anemone Standing Ready
Venus flytrap sea anemone filmed near the tentatively called "Moki" seamount, on the northern region of the American Samoa Exclusive Economic Zone, by NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer.
