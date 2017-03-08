Daylight saving time takes place on S...

Daylight saving time takes place on Sunday

Read more: Daily Mail

Man pleads guilty to attempted murder after stabbing hero US Airman who had stopped a terror attack just weeks earlier Daylight saving time springs into place Sunday - meaning most of the United States is set to lose an hour's sleep No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas Most of the United States is on the clock to lose an hour's sleep Saturday night. The trade-off: gaining more evening light in the months ahead, when the weather warms and everybody wants to be outdoors.

