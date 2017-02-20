Class of - 85 responds to FHS Alumni ...

Class of - 85 responds to FHS Alumni Call

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Samoa News

Forget that it has been 35 years since the graduating class of 1985 of Fagaitua High School marched onward to the world leaving the hallowed halls of the Vikings to the cycle of generations to follow. When FHS organized their current alumni association to take on the most important project ever, coordinating the 50th Anniversary Celebration for the Eastern Star, it rolled out its fundraising calendar with the goal to engage every FHS alumni around the world, and the Class of E 85 responded in unity and celebration of their own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Samoa News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan '17 Mila Beaujolais 13
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec '16 Alank 79
News Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta... Nov '16 tjpratt 1
News Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel... Nov '16 Solarman 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 steve 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 WeTheSheeple 1
News Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,980 • Total comments across all topics: 279,311,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC