Class of - 85 responds to FHS Alumni Call

Forget that it has been 35 years since the graduating class of 1985 of Fagaitua High School marched onward to the world leaving the hallowed halls of the Vikings to the cycle of generations to follow. When FHS organized their current alumni association to take on the most important project ever, coordinating the 50th Anniversary Celebration for the Eastern Star, it rolled out its fundraising calendar with the goal to engage every FHS alumni around the world, and the Class of E 85 responded in unity and celebration of their own.

