Call Samus: Real Life Metroid Spotted...

Call Samus: Real Life Metroid Spotted In Deep Sea

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Hedonistica

This is a video of a 'cosmic' jellyfish spotted by an unmanned submersible at the Utu Seamount in the National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa in the South Pacific. The bright yellow parts are its reproductive organs, and the red in the middle is its digestive system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hedonistica.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan '17 Mila Beaujolais 13
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec '16 Alank 79
News Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta... Nov '16 tjpratt 1
News Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel... Nov '16 Solarman 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 steve 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 WeTheSheeple 1
News Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,111 • Total comments across all topics: 279,362,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC