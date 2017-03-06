Call Samus: Real Life Metroid Spotted In Deep Sea
This is a video of a 'cosmic' jellyfish spotted by an unmanned submersible at the Utu Seamount in the National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa in the South Pacific. The bright yellow parts are its reproductive organs, and the red in the middle is its digestive system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hedonistica.
