You say it's your birthday? Take a free boat ride to Catalina Island

Travel to the community of Avalon or the quieter Two Harbors on Santa Catalina Island for free on your birthday. Catalina Express offers the gift of a free round-trip crossing from Los Angeles, Long Beach and Dana Point.

Chicago, IL

