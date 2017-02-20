Turn up the MA ori TV a " New Season 2017
Maori Television's new season is set to turn heads with a big cast of local, colourful and vibrant personalities lining up to hit screens this March. Showmanship and fanfare take centre stage throughout the new schedule with shows and characters that aren't afraid to command the limelight and strut their stuff.
