These Fins Are Made For Walking

Sunday Feb 26 Read more: Scientific American

Behold the sea robin: a fish with a front end of an exotic race car who treads upon the sand with the daintiest little chicken legs ever. What a charmer! One almost feels like the fish needs a dapper top hat and cane.

Chicago, IL

