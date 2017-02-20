The incredible 'UFO jellyfish' spotte...

The incredible 'UFO jellyfish' spotted under Samoa

Breathtaking new footage from the first dives of the NOAA's 2017 American Samoa Expedition has revealed a glimpse into the alien world of the deep sea. A 'cosmic jellyfish' caught on camera looks remarkably like a UFO, spreading its opposing tentacles out like a disc as it floats through the water in eerie stillness.



