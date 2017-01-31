See Myanmar's pagodas and ancient tem...

See Myanmar's pagodas and ancient temples, silk weavers and silversmiths on one bicycle tour

Explore Buddhist pagodas, ancient archaeological sites and the British Colonial architecture of Myanmar on a new bike trip offered by VBT. Cycling highlights include the town of Pindaya and its Golden Cave; Kalaw, a former British hill town; and Bagan, with 2,200 ancient temples.

