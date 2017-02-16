Sea Oak crime yacht allegedly taken f...

Sea Oak crime yacht allegedly taken from Pago Pago

Thursday Feb 16

The yacht Sea Oak, allegedly the scene of a murder in Vava'u, is reported to have been removed from Pago Pago in American Samoa and taken to Fiji. Murder accused Dean Jay Fletcher fled from Tonga on the Sea Oak in September last year before he was arrested in Pago Pago.

Chicago, IL

