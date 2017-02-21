Ross River 'could become global epidemic'
The Ross River virus risks becoming a global epidemic on the same scale as the Zika virus, Australian researchers say. An Australian National University and University of Adelaide study has found that Ross River transmitted by mosquitoes could be carried by all mammals and not just kangaroos and wallabies as previously thought.
