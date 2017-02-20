Ready for a new roller bag? Trade in your old one and receive $50 to...
If you're ready to trade up for new roller bags, consider donating your old ones to the A Case for Giving program. For the third year, luggage maker Briggs & Riley is sponsoring the program that urges travelers to turn in their "gently used" roller bags that then are donated to charities in need.
