New police academy begins - 40 recruits
Lt. Gov. Lemanu Palepoi Sialega Mauga has called on recruits of the new police academy not to deviate from the law in carrying out their duty, which is to protect lives of the community, including many foreigners who have made American Samoa their home. "Don't do favors," for anyone, even for family members, Lemanu told the 40 recruits during yesterday morning's opening of the 25t Academy at Veterans Memorial Center at the Tafuna Industrial Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Samoa News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan '17
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Alank
|79
|Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta...
|Nov '16
|tjpratt
|1
|Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel...
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl...
|Oct '16
|steve
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl...
|Oct '16
|WeTheSheeple
|1
|Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC