New police academy begins - 40 recruits

Lt. Gov. Lemanu Palepoi Sialega Mauga has called on recruits of the new police academy not to deviate from the law in carrying out their duty, which is to protect lives of the community, including many foreigners who have made American Samoa their home. "Don't do favors," for anyone, even for family members, Lemanu told the 40 recruits during yesterday morning's opening of the 25t Academy at Veterans Memorial Center at the Tafuna Industrial Park.

