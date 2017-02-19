Just another day in paradise with this $993 round-trip fare from LAX...

Just another day in paradise with thi...

You can spend part of the spring and a bit of summer in Tahiti, thanks to a $993 round-trip airfare, including all taxes and fees, from LAX to Papeete on Air Tahiti Nui. The fare, subject to availability, is for departures April 1-June 22 and for return by June 27. You may not stay more than 15 nights, and you must buy your ticket by Feb. 27. The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii.

