If footage of this ethereal jellyfish doesn't calm you, nothing will
A cosmic jellyfish floats through the sea in a new video from an underwater robotic craft tasked with exploring the deep ocean off the coast of American Samoa and Samoa. The Okeanos Explorer ship - operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - caught sight of the jellyfish on Feb. 21 during a dive in the Utu seamount, a previously unexplored area, according to the agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan '17
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Alank
|79
|Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta...
|Nov '16
|tjpratt
|1
|Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel...
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl...
|Oct '16
|steve
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl...
|Oct '16
|WeTheSheeple
|1
|Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
