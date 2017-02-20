If footage of this ethereal jellyfish...

If footage of this ethereal jellyfish doesn't calm you, nothing will

Monday Feb 27 Read more: Mashable

A cosmic jellyfish floats through the sea in a new video from an underwater robotic craft tasked with exploring the deep ocean off the coast of American Samoa and Samoa. The Okeanos Explorer ship - operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - caught sight of the jellyfish on Feb. 21 during a dive in the Utu seamount, a previously unexplored area, according to the agency.

Chicago, IL

