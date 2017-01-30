For Gulf Coast thrill seekers, Alabam...

For Gulf Coast thrill seekers, Alabama theme park to open in May

A new theme park coming to Alabama's Gulf Coast hopes to fill a void left by Hurricane Katrina's destruction of Six Flags New Orleans more than a decade ago. The Owa theme park, about 45 minutes southeast of Mobile, is set to open May 17. It will feature 20 rides as part of a $500-million complex built by a local Native American tribe.

