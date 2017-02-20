Following passing of former American Samoa Congressman, Bordallo and Underwood extend condolences

Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo and former Congresswoman and UOG President Dr. Robert Underwood extend their condolences following the passing of former American Samoa Congressman Eni Faleomavaega, Jr. Bordallo said he was a true leader, and thanked him for his tireless work on behalf of the U.S. territories. Underwood said Faleomavaega was his mentor, colleague and most all a true statement for the Pacific.

