DBAS conducting analysis of impact of 1602 low income housing
Development Bank of American Samoa is conducting an analysis of the impact of the federally funded 1602 low income housing program, which has been in place for five years, although many units remain unoccupied and this is blamed on federal requirements, while Sen. Magalei Logovi'i believes DBAS should seek a waiver from the federal grantor, the U.S Treasury Department. The analysis was revealed last Thursday during the Senate confirmation hearing of Ruth Matagi-Fa'atili, for a second term as DBAS president, whose nomination by the governor is subject to Senate endorsement only- she was unanimously confirmed by the Senate later on the same day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Samoa News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan '17
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Alank
|79
|Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta...
|Nov '16
|tjpratt
|1
|Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel...
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl...
|Oct '16
|steve
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl...
|Oct '16
|WeTheSheeple
|1
|Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC