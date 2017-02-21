DBAS conducting analysis of impact of...

DBAS conducting analysis of impact of 1602 low income housing

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Samoa News

Development Bank of American Samoa is conducting an analysis of the impact of the federally funded 1602 low income housing program, which has been in place for five years, although many units remain unoccupied and this is blamed on federal requirements, while Sen. Magalei Logovi'i believes DBAS should seek a waiver from the federal grantor, the U.S Treasury Department. The analysis was revealed last Thursday during the Senate confirmation hearing of Ruth Matagi-Fa'atili, for a second term as DBAS president, whose nomination by the governor is subject to Senate endorsement only- she was unanimously confirmed by the Senate later on the same day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Samoa News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan '17 Mila Beaujolais 13
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec '16 Alank 79
News Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta... Nov '16 tjpratt 1
News Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel... Nov '16 Solarman 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 steve 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 WeTheSheeple 1
News Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,006 • Total comments across all topics: 279,058,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC