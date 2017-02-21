DBAS conducting analysis of impact of 1602 low income housing

Development Bank of American Samoa is conducting an analysis of the impact of the federally funded 1602 low income housing program, which has been in place for five years, although many units remain unoccupied and this is blamed on federal requirements, while Sen. Magalei Logovi'i believes DBAS should seek a waiver from the federal grantor, the U.S Treasury Department. The analysis was revealed last Thursday during the Senate confirmation hearing of Ruth Matagi-Fa'atili, for a second term as DBAS president, whose nomination by the governor is subject to Senate endorsement only- she was unanimously confirmed by the Senate later on the same day.

