Congressman Faleomavaega to speak at ASCC Spring 2013 Commencement

The American Samoa Community College Admissions & Records/Financial Aid Office estimates that approximately 123 students will receive their degrees and certificates during the College's 58th Commencement Ceremony, scheduled for Friday, May 17th, at 10 a.m. in the ASCC Gymnasium. This semester ASCC takes great honor to once again welcome Congressman Faleomavaega Eni Hunkin as keynote speaker.

