ASCC Phi Theta Kappa Inducts new members for Spring 2017

The Alpha Epsilon Mu Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society at the American Samoa Community College held its spring 2017 induction ceremony this past Thursday, February 16, to induct 12 new members. As is traditional, family and friends of the new and current PTK members joined members of the College's administration and faculty for the ceremony, which this semester went by the theme "Academic Achievement through Leadership and Service."

