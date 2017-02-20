American Samoa's ex-congressman dies ...

American Samoa's ex-congressman dies at 73 in Provo

Pago Pago, American Samoa a American Samoa's longest serving non-voting delegate to the U.S House of Representatives Eni H. Faleomavaega died Wednesday. He was 73. His sister-in-law, Therese Hunkin, didn't disclose the cause of death but said he died at his home in Provo.

