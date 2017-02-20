2017 Samoa News Territorial Spelling ...

2017 Samoa News Territorial Spelling Bee kicks off today

Read more: Samoa News

The Samoa News 23rd Territorial Spelling Bee kicks off this year amid stormy weather - it's raining cats & dogs here - but in no way has this stopped Samoa News and the major sponsor of the Territorial Spelling Bee, McDonald's American Samoa from making sure the champion spellers from elementary schools in the territory have an excellent event, win or lose. In fact, the Bee is an annual event that seeks to bring together young students - to compete for the title of "Best Speller in the Territory" - for a year.

