2015 revenues at an all time high for the local longline fishery

While revenues for commercial landing of tuna species in American Samoa were down in 2015, revenues were at an all time high for the longline fishery, according to the 2015 Stock Assessment and Fishery Evaluation Report for Pelagic Fisheries of the Western Pacific Region released this month by the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council. Council's executive director Kitty M. Simonds says the report represents a major advance in the monitoring and evaluation of the pelagic fisheries in the region.

