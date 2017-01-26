Transgender Texans skip the bathroom to avoid violence, new survey says
One-third of transgender Texans avoid eating or drinking so they don't have to use a public restroom, and a majority have forgone using the bathroom at all while they're out to avoid confrontation or violence, according to a new survey. The survey results, released just weeks after Lt.
