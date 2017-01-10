Matafao students learn about ag...
Fili Uta from the ASCC/CNR Land Grant shows Matafao Elementary studentshow to handle tools and equipment safely. [photo: Jeff Hayner] This past Thursday, April 11, Matafao Elementary School 4th, 5th and 6th graders took part in a special program highlighting safety in the home and on the farm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Samoa News.
