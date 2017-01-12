Man accused of biting during Hawaiian Airlines flight gets probation
A man accused of biting a flight attendant during a flight from American Samoa to Hawaii has been sentenced to three years of probation for interfering with a flight crew. Togia drank alcohol before and during the nonstop Hawaiian Airlines flight from Pago Pago to Honolulu, according to his plea agreement.
