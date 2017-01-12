Man accused of biting during Hawaiian...

Man accused of biting during Hawaiian Airlines flight gets probation

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

A man accused of biting a flight attendant during a flight from American Samoa to Hawaii has been sentenced to three years of probation for interfering with a flight crew. Togia drank alcohol before and during the nonstop Hawaiian Airlines flight from Pago Pago to Honolulu, according to his plea agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan 10 Mila Beaujolais 13
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec '16 Alank 79
News Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta... Nov '16 tjpratt 1
News Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel... Nov '16 Solarman 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 steve 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 WeTheSheeple 1
News Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,098 • Total comments across all topics: 277,987,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC