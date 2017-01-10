Looking back at 2016 - the good and t...

Looking back at 2016 - the good and the not so good

Tuesday Jan 3

The Samoa News 'photo of the year' came from Facebook and was published on Jan. 22, 2016. The photo posted by a parent, asked the question: "The faipule are asking for a salary raise again, but what about this issue?" It points to a student sitting on books, as the lack of chairs and desks for students has been a sore point.

Chicago, IL

