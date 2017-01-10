Looking back at 2016 - the good and the not so good
The Samoa News 'photo of the year' came from Facebook and was published on Jan. 22, 2016. The photo posted by a parent, asked the question: "The faipule are asking for a salary raise again, but what about this issue?" It points to a student sitting on books, as the lack of chairs and desks for students has been a sore point.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Samoa News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec 10
|Alank
|79
|Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta...
|Nov '16
|tjpratt
|1
|Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel...
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl...
|Oct '16
|steve
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl...
|Oct '16
|WeTheSheeple
|1
|Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Vice President Biden makes stop in American Sam...
|Jul '16
|Le Jimbo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC