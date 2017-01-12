Lolo Admin pro-active about subsidy for 2018 minimum wage hike

The Lolo Administration is once again exploring the possibility of seeking financial assistance from the US government to subsidize future minimum wage increases - the next one is due in 2018 - because the American Samoa Government simply does not have resources to cover such wage hikes. The administration first raised the proposal of a US federal government subsidy to finance minimum wage hikes in the territory in 2015, before the current hike went into affect in October of that year.

