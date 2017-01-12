Hawaiki 'on schedule' as route survey...

Hawaiki 'on schedule' as route survey is completed

8 hrs ago Read more: ComputerWorld

Hawaiki Submarine Cable and its main supplier, TE SubCom, say they have completed the survey of the cable's 14,000km route and the project remains on schedule for completion in mid-2018. However plans to connect to a number of Pacific Islands are yet to be confirmed.

Chicago, IL

