Guam youth takes silver in regional baseball tournament

Guam's 12-and under baseball team finished with the silver medal in the 12U Oceania Tournament held at Guerrero Field. Guam started the tournament off with a loss to Australia 10-9 in extra innings and then improved to 1-1 in the tournament after they picked up a big win over American Samoa 16-1.Our boy's followed up with another win over American Samoa taking advantage of throwing errors committed by the American Samoa team.

