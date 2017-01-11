Free day at more than 30 museums in Southern California
The Autry Museum of the American West is one of the free admission sites for Museums Free-for-All on Jan. 29. The Autry Museum of the American West is one of the free admission sites for Museums Free-for-All on Jan. 29. Start your year with a cultural immersion when more than 30 museums in Southern California open their doors for free. Museums Free-for-All encourages visitors to try out a new museum or go site-hopping on Jan. 29. The deal: Plan your free day by checking out the list of participating museums .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
