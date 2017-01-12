Cruise ships for 2017 increase by one

American Samoa Visitors Bureau has confirmed one more cruise ship for this year, bringing the total of thirteen to the number of cruise ships scheduled to call into the Port of Pago Pago for 2017. When the official schedule for 2017 was released late last week, there were 12 confirmed ships, but Visitors Bureau director David Vaeafe said yesterday that one more ship is added for the year and this is the "Sea Princess" - arriving April 22nd, the same day as the "Emerald Princess" - the latter is on its maiden visit to Pago Pago.

