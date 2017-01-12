Cruise ships for 2017 increase by one

Cruise ships for 2017 increase by one

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Samoa News

American Samoa Visitors Bureau has confirmed one more cruise ship for this year, bringing the total of thirteen to the number of cruise ships scheduled to call into the Port of Pago Pago for 2017. When the official schedule for 2017 was released late last week, there were 12 confirmed ships, but Visitors Bureau director David Vaeafe said yesterday that one more ship is added for the year and this is the "Sea Princess" - arriving April 22nd, the same day as the "Emerald Princess" - the latter is on its maiden visit to Pago Pago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Samoa News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan 10 Mila Beaujolais 13
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec '16 Alank 79
News Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta... Nov '16 tjpratt 1
News Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel... Nov '16 Solarman 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 steve 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 WeTheSheeple 1
News Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,387 • Total comments across all topics: 277,924,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC