Catch peak wildflower season on a small-ship cruise of Canada's west coast

Modern Canada turns 150 this year, and Maple Leaf Adventures is teaming up with the Royal Canadian Geographic Society to offer a small-ship cruise that explores British Columbia's west coast and Pacific history. The trip to the network of coastal waterways called the Salish Sea is set for April during peak spring wildflower and wildlife season.

Chicago, IL

