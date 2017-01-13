Cable Compendium: a guide to the week...

Cable Compendium: a guide to the week's submarine and terrestrial developments

Friday Jan 13

Huawei Marine , the submarine division of Chinese telecoms equipment manufacturer Huawei , has been contracted by the Solomon Islands government to install a fibre-optic cable linking Sydney to Honiara , Radio New Zealand writes. Solomon Island's finance minister Snyder Rini said an agreement will be signed this month, and work will begin in February, with a ready for service date currently set at the middle of 2018.

Chicago, IL

