ATH defends telco acquisition applica...

ATH defends telco acquisition application

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 9:15PM APPLICATIONS for the necessary approvals and consents over the acquisition of telco company Bluesky Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Ltd were lodged in Samoa. This was the response by ATH chairman Ajith Kodagoda after international media reported that the acquisition deal was still being reviewed by Samoan officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Tue Mila Beaujolais 15
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec '16 Alank 79
News Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta... Nov '16 tjpratt 1
News Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel... Nov '16 Solarman 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 steve 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 WeTheSheeple 1
News Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,789 • Total comments across all topics: 277,832,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC