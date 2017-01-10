ATH defends telco acquisition application
Update: 9:15PM APPLICATIONS for the necessary approvals and consents over the acquisition of telco company Bluesky Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Ltd were lodged in Samoa. This was the response by ATH chairman Ajith Kodagoda after international media reported that the acquisition deal was still being reviewed by Samoan officials.
